WWE SmackDown was taped in advance this week.

Following the conclusion of the November 23 episode of WWE Raw on Monday night in Wichita, Kansas, WWE taped the November 27 episode of SmackDown, which is scheduled to air on Black Friday.

Featured below are complete spoiler results from the taping, courtesy of NoDQ.com.

WWE SMACKDOWN SPOILERS (11/27/2026)

CM Punk Addresses Team USA Situation

CM Punk makes an appearance in the ring, where he agrees to remain a member of Team USA at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames despite the addition of Seth Rollins to the team.

Chelsea Green vs. Blake Monroe

Chelsea Green picks up the victory over Blake Monroe in a match that features interference from Tiffany Stratton. Paige makes an appearance following the match.

Winner: Chelsea Green

Damian Priest Attacks Trick Williams

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams makes an appearance during the show and is attacked by Damian Priest.

Haku & The MFT Send A Message

Haku and WWE Tag-Team Champions The MFT appear during the show, putting The War Raiders and Bakusai on notice.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. Michin & B-Fab (c)

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defeat Michin and B-Fab to regain the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Winners and NEW WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley

Danhausen’s Friendsgiving Celebration

Throughout the show, Danhausen hosts his Friendsgiving celebration in a series of segments. WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan makes a special appearance during the festivities.

Sami Zayn & Gunther vs. Kevin Owens & Finn Balor

It’s main event time! In the final match of the evening, Sami Zayn and Gunther team up to defeat Kevin Owens and Finn Balor.

Winners: Sami Zayn & Gunther