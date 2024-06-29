WWE taped a pair of matches for future episodes of WWE Speed on X on Friday night.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the June 28 taping at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

WWE SPEED ON X SPOILERS (Taped On 6/28) * The New Day’s Xavier Woods defeated WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer. After the match, Woods cut a promo and said he is getting a title shot soon.



* Andrade (c) defeated The New Day’s Xavier Woods to retain his WWE Speed Championship.

WWE Speed airs every Wednesday at Noon Eastern Time on X.