A response from Vince McMahon’s camp.

A spokesperson for the former WWE Chairman/Owner released the following statement claiming that today’s lawsuit, which accused McMahon and WWE of sexual abuse, mental abuse, and sex trafficking, is riddled with lies and a “distortion of the truth.” It is added that McMahon will defend himself vigorously.

This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself.

TKO previously released this statement following the lawsuit surfacing in the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.

