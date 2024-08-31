Another update has surfaced, this time with a statement from a spokesperson for Philadelphia Governor Josh Shapiro, regarding rumors of WrestleMania 42 coming to “The City of Brotherly Love” in 2026.

Following a Twitter (X) Q&A where Shapiro teased WrestleMania coming to Philadelphia in 2026, the post containing the tease was removed from his feed.

Subsequently, the office of the Governor of Philly, Josh Shapiro, issued a statement through a spokesperson to us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com that apologized for what they called a mistake.

“This statement was mistaken, and we apologize for the confusion amid all the incredible events Pennsylvania is excited to host in 2026. While WrestleMania won’t be here in ‘26, we look forward to continuing to work with WWE and wrestling fans all across our Commonwealth to bring more great events to PA in the future.”



Comment from Manuel Bonder, Spokesman for Governor Shapiro

