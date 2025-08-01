A pair of WWE Superstars got up-close and personal with a Nickelodeon legend ahead of “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Former WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre met SpongeBob SquarePants during a special Make-A-Wish event at the Nickelodeon Universe located at the American Dream in Rutherford, New Jersey.

During his appearance with the Nickelodeon character, McIntyre spoke about his disdain for Jelly Roll ahead of their match involving Logan Paul and Randy Orton, respectively, at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Meanwhile, IYO SKY met up with SpongeBob as well, and apparently the lead character of the longtime popular children’s animated series is a big fan of hers.

As the two were having pleasantries, it was SpongeBob who tapped IYO on the arm and initiated her trademark self-pointing gesture, which the two playfully did together before embracing with a hug and snapping a few selfies.

While McIntyre & Logan Paul vs. Orton & Jelly Roll is a featured match at night one of WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 2, the following night on Sunday, August 3, IYO SKY will share the ring with Rhea Ripley and reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi in a triple-threat match with the title on-the-line.

