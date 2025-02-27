– Sports Illustrated writer Sid Pullar III has a new featured article titled “10 Greatest WWE Women’s Wrestlers Of All Time” at SI.com. The top ten list is as follows:

#1. Becky Lynch

#2. Charlotte Flair

#3. Trish Stratus

#4. Lita

#5. Sasha Banks

#6. Bayley

#7. Chyna

#8. Asuka

#9. Bianca Belair

#10. Alundra Blayze

– Speaking of women’s wrestling, WWE has released the complete Women’s Chamber match from the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event on their official YouTube channel on Thursday morning. WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto is scheduled to take place this coming Saturday night.

– As noted, WWE kicked off a 50-day countdown of the 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Of All-Time on their official YouTube channel on Wednesday. Coming in at number 50 was the Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes match from WrestleMania 38. On Thursday, the countdown continued, with Sting vs. Triple H in a No Disqualification match from WrestleMania 31 coming in at number 49. The countdown will continue with a new entry each day, with each complete match being released in its’ entirety, leading up to WrestleMania 41 this April.