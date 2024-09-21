AEW is big business.

How big?

An article that ran in WWLP Channel 22 out of Springfield, MA. has an estimated amount for the amount of business expected to be generated by tonight’s live AEW event in the city.

The article states that tonight’s live episode of AEW Collision, which is the first for the market, “is projected to have an economic impact of approximately $220,000.”

Additionally, it was noted that today was officially declared “AEW Day” in Springfield, MA. Darby Allin was in attendance for the announcement of the news. Also appearing were The Outrunners, “Smart” Mark Sterling and Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Make sure to check back here tonight after the show for complete AEW Collision results from Springfield, MA.