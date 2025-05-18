Stacks has undergone a transformation, debuting a brand-new look at the May 17th WWE NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida.

In recent weeks, Stacks shocked fans by betraying The Family. After blindsiding Tony D’Angelo in a surprise attack, he continued his rampage through Tony’s inner circle, ultimately forcing Adriana Rizzo to retreat into hiding. With his newfound aggression comes a revamped appearance, signaling a clear shift in attitude.

Stacks is set to collide with Tony D’Angelo at NXT Battleground next weekend in Tampa, Florida.

