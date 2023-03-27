Stacy Keibler says she is honored and humbled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Keibler has been rumored for an induction this year, but she just spoke with People Magazine and confirmed the induction. Keibler said she never thought this would happen.

“I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest,” she said. “I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes.”

Keibler recalled receiving a phone call from a WWE rep two weeks ago while at home in her kitchen.

“When she told me, I screamed, and tears were in my eyes, and I was completely overwhelmed with just gratefulness,” Keibler said.

Keibler’s pro wrestling days are behind her as these days she has spent her time with husband Jared Pobre and their three kids at their homes in Austin, TX and Jackson Hole, WY.

“I’ve entered into another chapter of being a mom, and anyone with three kids knows that that’s a juggling act, and it’s my full-time job,” she said of raising her family. She continued, “So I have taken a step back to focus on putting my heart and soul into that. Now because I’ve been a performer since the age of seven, of course, it’s also in my heart, but it’s just something that I’ve kind of taken a backseat to that, focusing on something else.”

Keibler said she’s excited for her family to get a taste of what her WWE stardom was like during the Hall of Fame ceremony.

My husband’s coming, my husband’s family’s coming, my family, my kids,” she said. “We have friends coming from L.A., from Austin. So it’s really exciting because a lot of these people didn’t get to see me in action.”

“I get tears in my eyes every time,” Keibler adds. “How am I going to keep it together? I got to keep it together.”

As seen in the tweet below, Keibler returned to social media amid the WWE Hall of Fame rumors. She was flooded with messages from fans, and said it’s her connection with the fans that she is most proud of regarding her time in WWE.

“The fans are the ones that made it possible,” she said. “I owe so much to them for getting me to this point in my career. I’ve spent time just reflecting, and I feel so lucky to have this extraordinary time with the organization, the community, but most of all the fans, and it’s shaped my life, and there’s nothing else that can get me more excited in the exact same way as being live in front of the WWE fans. Their passion is contagious. So I’m just so excited.”

WWE has already announced headliner Rey Mysterio (inducted by Konnan), The Great Muta (inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair), and Andy Kaufman (inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler if he’s healthy enough) for the 2023 Class. There is no word yet on who will induct Keibler, but WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is rumored.

Keibler inducted Torrie Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX goes off the air in the same venue.

Hi 💛 Been busy the last few years as a mother, wife and raising my kids, but excited to be back and reconnect! pic.twitter.com/op5VGtlLi3 — Stacy Keibler (@StacyKeibler) March 23, 2023

