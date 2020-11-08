WWE superstar Paige has revealed on social media that her and boyfriend Ronnie Radke had a stalker trespass on their property earlier today, with Radke physically restraining the individual until police arrived. The former women’s champion calls the incident one of the “scariest things ever” before thanking the authorities for arriving when they did.

Paige writes on Twitter, “Scariest thing ever. He told us symbols led him to us. But Ronnie got him in a hold until police got there. Wtf is wrong with people… thank god Ronnie is around to protect our house. Jesus.”

She later adds on Instagram, “A whole month of stuff being sent to our house. Flowers, gifts etc. until this fucker turned up. Thank god Ronnie is there to protect our house and family. He didn’t think twice about getting this mfer in a hold until cops came. Thanks to the cops that came so quickly.”

Check it out below.