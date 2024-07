AEW has announced a new matchup for the July 10th episode of Dynamite.

Samoa Joe will be battling FTW Champion Chris Jericho in a non-title Stampede Street Fight at the event, which takes place from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

#AEWDynamite

THIS WEDNESDAY, 7/10!@calgarystampede

LIVE 8pmET/7pmCT | @TBSNetwork Stampede Street Fight

JERICHO vs JOE The bad blood between @SamoaJoe & @IAmJericho, boils over THIS WEDNESDAY, 7/10 in Calgary when they face each other in a STAMPEDE STREET on #AEW Dynamite! https://t.co/iYoCJHTgnd pic.twitter.com/aC9YYA9Hnh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland returns

-Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May Owen Hart Tournament Finals

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jay White or Adam Page Owen Hart Tournament Finals

-Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho in a Stampede Street Fight