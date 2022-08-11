The great Stan Hansen recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner and answered a ton of questions related to his legendary career, including his thoughts on getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 and how much he owes his career to Andre the Giant. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Reflects on his WWE Hall of Fame induction:

All my family was there [2016 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony] and WWE treated me and my family all really well. I appreciate it. Good to see big Bruno [Sammartino].

Credits Andrade the Giant for helping his career take off:

Andre [The Giant] got me over in Japan. I mean he was the guy that really made my career take off. We had some great matches.

On the retirement ceremony AJPW threw for him in 2001:

You know, my whole family was there and everything and you know, I never — I took my career serious but I wasn’t really into ‘Stan Hansen’. The people that night made me feel like they appreciated me so.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)