– Below is a video package of highlights from Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, formerly known as the WWE Performance Center. Also below is a new WWE Now video with McKenzie Mitchell recapping the 31st Takeover event.

– While Vic Joseph was live at the Capitol Wrestling Center for last night’s Takeover event, Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix called the event from their homes, likely due to COVID-19 concerns. Phoenix has called the NXT shows from home for several months now, and Barrett has been away for a few weeks.

As seen below, WWE had two enhancement talents that were apparently used as stand-ins at the announce table last night. The male extra was indie wrestler Kai Douglas, and the female extra was indie wrestler Kaci Lennox.

At @WWENXT Takeover 31: Who watched the show from the commentary desk with Vic Joseph @VicJosephWWE? Kaci Lennox @MissKaciLennox & Kai Douglas @KaiDouglas19 were the ones who had the best seats at Takeover 31. #WWE #NXT #NXTTakeOver #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/lT7KFVU4Up — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) October 5, 2020

