STARDOM’s Goddess of Stardom champions AZM and Miyu Amasaki will face three other teams in a four-way tag match at Korakuen Hall on September 29. Their belts aren’t listed as being on the line, but the match gives 02line a crowded field before AZM and Amasaki head to Mexico for CMLL’s Grand Prix de Amazonas.

STARDOM’s completed card places the champions opposite Hina and Lady C, Maki Itoh and Utami Hayashishita, and Konami and Rina. Each team brings a different connection to the current tag picture, with the champions facing opponents from across the roster in one match.

The card also gives Hazuki and Koguma a tag match against Kikyo Furusawa and Rian. STARDOM said Furusawa and Rian have continued teaming during the Silver Week tour as they try to earn another New Blood Tag Championship opportunity. Hazuki and Koguma bring a much longer partnership into that meeting.

Hanan’s Wonder of Stardom Championship defense against Ruaka is also set for Korakuen Hall. The title match follows Ruaka’s attack on Hanan in Shimonoseki, while the four-way gives the Goddess champions a separate test on the same card.

Source: STARDOM’s official September 29 Korakuen Hall lineup.