It was announced last week that for the third year in a row STARDOM would be holding a matchup at NJPW’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom 16.

Today the Joshi-promotion announced who would be competing in the matchup, which takes place on night two (January 5th) from the legendary Tokyo Dome. Mayu Iwatani teams up with Starlight Kid to battle Tam Nakano & Saya Kamitani. While not officially confirmed it is believed that the tag bout will take place on the pre-show.

This year’s WrestleKingdom 16 will take place over the course of three nights, the first time ever this has happened. Night three (January 8th) will take place from Yokohama Arena and will feature an NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH card.