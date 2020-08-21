Stardom Cancels All August Shows Due To Coronavirus

Stardom announced on their official English translated account that all events throughout August have been cancelled due to the coronavirus. This decision was made after one of their stars tested positive for the virus this week. Each show has been cancelled or postponed for another time. Current plans are to continue shows in September as long as no one else tests positive.

This week the Stardom roster and staff underwent two days of PCR testing. There was 1 member that tested positive. This is in addition to the previous member.

However guidance from the Public Health Center is that several roster members who had been in close contact with the positive individuals still need to stay quarantined at home through August 29.

In light of this, the following Stardom shows must be canceled/postponed:

8.22 Yokohama Budokan

8.23 Yokohama Budokan

8.29 Niigata City Higashi Ward Plaza

8.30 Takaoka Ecole

Regarding the two players who were judged positive, they are currently improving. If no new cases are confirmed, the plan is to resume around the beginning of September.

At this time, we would like to express our sincere apologies to all fans who were looking forward to these events. Bushiroad Fight will continue to do its utmost to prevent the spread of new coronavirus infections. Thank you for supporting Stardom.