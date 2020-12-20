There will be a Stardom match at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 event, which takes place on January 4th and 5th, 2021.

During today’s Osaka Dream Cinderella card, the company announced that their wrestlers will compete in a match on the January 5 Wrestle Kingdom card.

There’s no word yet on who will compete in the match or if it will be a dark match just like last year. Here are the updated cards:

NIGHT 1

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

NIGHT 2

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito or Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. El Phantasmo or Hiromu Takahashi

* SANADA vs. EVIL

* Shingo Takagai vs. Jeff Cobb