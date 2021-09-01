New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the two STARDOM matchups for this weekend’s Wrestle Grand Slam specials from the MetLife Dome.
On September 4th Momo Watanabe and Saya Kamitani will team up to battle Maika and Lady C in tag action.
Then…on September 5th Momo Watanabe and Saya Kamitani return to battle the STARDOM tag team champions Syuri and Giulia. This comes days after it was revealed that both STARDOM matchups will be streamed on New Japan World for the first time ever. Full details are below.
On Saturday September 4, Queen’s Quest members Momo Watanabe and Saya Kamitani will face the team of Maika and Lady C. As the imposing Lady C is scouted by the factions in STARDOM, will she impress the Strong Girl Maika and Donna Del Mondo at large? Or will the QQ combination of Watanabe and Kamitani prove too much? *Day one’s kickoff will start at 4:30PM JST
On Sunday September 5, Watanabe and Kamitani return to take on DDM’s Artist of STARDOM Tag Team Champions Syuri and Giulia. As the 5 Star GP, STARDOM’s equivalent to the G1 Climax, continues, Syuri will be less than 24 hours removed from a league bout with Utami Hayashishita in Shinjuku that will have fans no doubt abuzz. It will also leave certain damage carried into a bout that could well have title implications in the future. *Day two’s kickoff will start at 2:30PM JST
Tune in early for both STARDOM matches to sample the best women’s wrestling on the planet this weekend!