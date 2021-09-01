New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the two STARDOM matchups for this weekend’s Wrestle Grand Slam specials from the MetLife Dome.

On September 4th Momo Watanabe and Saya Kamitani will team up to battle Maika and Lady C in tag action.

Then…on September 5th Momo Watanabe and Saya Kamitani return to battle the STARDOM tag team champions Syuri and Giulia. This comes days after it was revealed that both STARDOM matchups will be streamed on New Japan World for the first time ever. Full details are below.