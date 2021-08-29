New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM have announced on Twitter that the previously scheduled STARDOM matchups that were set to be dark matches for NJPW’s upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam specials will now be available to watch on New Japan World for the very first time. Check it out below.

Big news! Wrestle Grand Slam at MetLife Dome will see STARDOM showcase matches on both nights, on @njpwworld for the very first time! LIVE and in English September 4 & 5!#STARDOM #njwgs https://t.co/NSQZyF7Xsm — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 29, 2021

Wrestle Grand Slam takes place from the MetLife Dome on September 4th and September 5th. No word yet on who will be competing in the STARDOM matchups.