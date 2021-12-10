New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the joshi-promotion STARDOM will be having a matchup on night two of WrestleKingdom 16, marking the fifth time the two companies have worked together in the last few years. Who will be competing in the match will be announced at a future date.
WrestleKingdom 16 takes place on January 4th and January 5th from the Tokyo Dome, as well as January 8th from the Yokohama Arena. Full details are below.
Watch Wrestle Kingdom 16 in Tokyo Dome live in English on NJPW World!
Wrestle Kingdom 16 night two on January 5 2022 will see the best of STARDOM compete in a special matchup.
This marks the fifth time STARDOM has been a part of NJPW events. January 4 2020 and January 5 2021 saw STARDOM showcase matches for live crowds in the Tokyo Dome, while September 4 & 5 saw kickoff matches at Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome.