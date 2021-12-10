New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the joshi-promotion STARDOM will be having a matchup on night two of WrestleKingdom 16, marking the fifth time the two companies have worked together in the last few years. Who will be competing in the match will be announced at a future date.

WrestleKingdom 16 takes place on January 4th and January 5th from the Tokyo Dome, as well as January 8th from the Yokohama Arena. Full details are below.