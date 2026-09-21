STARDOM has announced a Rian portrait handover session at its September 23 event in Shimonoseki, with a limited supply of signed photographs available to fans.

The session is scheduled to begin at 12:10 p.m. Japan time at a special booth inside the Kaikyo Messe Shimonoseki exhibition venue. It accompanies the promotion’s Silver Week Tour stop in the city.

Participation requires buying the designated portrait at that booth. Each photograph is already signed by Rian and costs 2,000 yen, including tax. Payment is cash only, and each person may buy one portrait per visit through the session.

Ordinary portraits and individual wrestler merchandise sold at STARDOM’s regular merchandise stand do not qualify for the handover.

The promotion says the session will finish once the line ends, with new participants potentially cut off earlier because of limited time or stock. It also cautions that time constraints could prevent every customer from receiving the portrait directly from Rian.

Photos, video, handshakes and other physical contact are prohibited during the session. STARDOM also says gifts and fan letters cannot be accepted there.

Source: STARDOM’s official Rian portrait-session announcement.