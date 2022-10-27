World of Stardom Champion Syuri has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI Women’s 150 list.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated announced today that Syuri topped the 15th annual list of the 150 best women’s wrestlers in the world, based on criteria that includes in-ring achievement, influence on the sport/promotion, technical ability, quality/breadth of competition, and activity (minimum of 10 matches or 6 months). The criteria is based on October 1, 2021 – September 15, 2022.

Syuri ranked #7 on the 2021 list.

2022 marks the first year since 2013 that a non-WWE wrestler has ranked #1 on the list. Current RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ranked #1 in 2021.

Below is the Top 20 for 2022, along with the cover photo and a shot of Syuri, Artist of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid and Wonder of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani on the cover of the issue:

1. World of Stardom Champion Syuri

2. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

3. AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa

4. Becky Lynch

5. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

6. Impact World Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace

7. Wonder of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani

8. Charlotte Flair

9. Artist of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid

10. AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, MLW World Women’s Featherweight Champion, XPW Women’s Champion, Impact World Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie

11. Tasha Steelz

12. Miyu Yamashita

13. Britt Baker

14. Masha Slamovich

15. Mickie James

16. Stardom High Speed Champion Azm

17. Liv Morgan

18. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey

19. Deonna Purrazzo

20. Utami Hayashishita

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose ranked #21, while AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm ranked #25, ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez ranked #28, and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke ranked #88. It appears NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter did not rank, and the same goes for Impact World Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jessicka.

