STARDOM star Utami Hayashishita is backstage for AEW ahead of this evening’s Collision in Calgary.

According to Fightful Select, Hayashishita is scheduled to work the tapings this evening, which will most likely be for Ring of Honor as both Collision and the ensuing Battle of the Belts television special have full cards. The report also notes that Hayashishita was recently training with Natalya and IYO Sky at the Hard Dungeon.

UPDATE: Hayashishita took on Trish Adora in a match that will air on ROH.

STARDOM's Utami Hayashishita is working the ROH tapings tonight against Trish Adora!! pic.twitter.com/xY9qvWcWMg — (@WrestlingCovers) July 15, 2023

