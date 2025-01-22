AEW could be facing some last-minute issues ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Heading into the January 22, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite this evening in Knoxville, Tennessee, wrestlers are facing some travel-related issues due to extreme weather conditions in the local area.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Wednesday afternoon to comment on potential late changes to the original plans for the 1/22 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS prime time program.

“With winter weather, most of our team is here, but some are still battling icy roads + canceled flights,” Khan wrote via X. “Like pandemic era, I’ll make changes if necessary to ensure you see a great show tonight!”

