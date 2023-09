Heels is no more.

According to Variety, the wrestling-based series that starred Stephen Amell and featured CM Punk and AJ Mendez has been canceled by Starz after two seasons. This comes just hours after the WGA ended their strike with the AMPTP.

Along with Heels, Run The World, Blindspotting, and The Venery of Samantha Bird were canceled by Starz. You can read full details about that here.