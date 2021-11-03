STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch announced during an interview with The Wrap that the Stephen Amell led series Heels will be returning for a second season, with production set to begin in 2022.

It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV. I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season.

The show focuses on a family owned wrestling promotion where two brothers, played by Amell and Alexander Ludwig, butt-heads over their late father’s legacy. Appearing as a guest in season one was AEW superstar, CM Punk.