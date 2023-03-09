WWE is also looking to have legalized gambling on predetermined match results in the state of Indiana.

As noted on Wednesday, CNBC reported that WWE has been in talks with Colorado and Michigan state gambling regulators about possibly legalizing betting on high-profile scripted match outcomes. They have hired accounting firm Ernst & Young (known as EY) to secure scripted match results in hopes it will convince regulators there’s no chance of results leaking to the public. EY and other accounting firms have historically worked with award shows, including the Academy Awards and the Emmys, to keep results a secret. You can click here for the full report, including news on how the talks are going, and how this could mean major changes to the WWE creative process for matches and storylines.

In an update, CNBC has updated their article to note that WWE is also targeting Indiana, along with Michigan and Colorado. WWE recently registered with the Indiana Gaming Commission in a move related to the initiative.

Regarding The Centennial State, the Colorado Division of Gaming told CNBC that they are not currently considering and has not considered allowing sports betting wagers on WWE matches.

A Colorado Division of Gaming spokesperson noted that Colorado currently has a statute prohibiting wagers on events with fixed or predicted outcomes, including the Academy Awards.

The CNBC piece also noted that a Michigan gaming spokesperson stated how the Michigan Gaming Control Board publishes a Sports Wagering Catalog, and if updates to the catalog are approved, such as WWE, then the information will be shared publicly through the agency’s website and with sportsbook operators.

However, The Detroit News reports that Henry Williams, Executive Director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, stated today that WWE has made no formal request to be included in the catalog.

Williams noted that to be included in the state’s sports-wagering catalog, a request must be made with one of the state’s 14 licensed sports-betting operators, and that WWE has not made the formal request yet.

“The WWE should work with the gaming industry if it wishes to bring a proposal to the MGCB,” Williams said.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board did confirm it had received communication from a third party in regard to adding WWE to the sports-wagering catalog, but there has been no communication since.

It’s possible that WWE is still very early in the process and that they are working towards the formal request.

For those who missed it, you can click here for our previous report, including news on how this could mean major changes to the WWE creative process for matches and storylines.

There’s no word yet on other states WWE may be targeting in their initiative, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.