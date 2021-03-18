NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis issued a short statement on his Twitter account earlier this morning announcing that the state of Georgia has officially declared October 21st as “NWA Day,” further cementing the brand’s legacy.

The National Treasure gives a big thanks to the state’s Governor Brian Kemp, as well as Senator Mullis, stating that both men were very proud of the continued relationship the NWA will have with Georgia. Aldis writes, “It was an honor to receive, on behalf of the

@nwa, the Senate Resolution declaring Oct 21 “NWA day” in the great state of Georgia. @GovKemp and Senator Mullis were very welcoming and proud of the historic and continued relationship between the state and the NWA.”

The NWA returns to pay per view on March 21st with their Back For The Attack event.