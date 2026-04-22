A congressional hearing tied to the controversial Muhammad Ali Boxing Revival Act being pushed by TKO took an unexpected detour into WrestleMania hosting talk, with a U.S. Senator using the platform to make a pitch for his state.

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, a Republican, pressed WWE President and Zuffa Boxing promoter Nick Khan about the possibility of bringing WrestleMania to Cleveland, pointing to the city’s upcoming domed stadium located directly across from a major airport.

“2029 or 2033…what’s better for you to bring WrestleMania to Cleveland?,” Moreno said.

The Ohio Senator pointed out that they hosted a “successful” WWE SummerSlam show back in 2024.

Khan appeared caught off guard by the question but leaned into the moment, joking that Logan Paul regularly pushes him to bring WrestleMania to Ohio and now Moreno has added even more pressure to make it happen.

WrestleMania 42 took place in Las Vegas, NV. for this second year in a row in 2026. The annual two night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” touches down in Saudi Arabia for the first time ever for WrestleMania 43 in 2027.