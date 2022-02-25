WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker dominated the two-rep bench press competition at the latest powerlifting combine held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Breakker blew away the field at 455 pounds in the two-rep bench press competition, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The injured Zoey Stark topped the two-rep bench press competition for the women with 155 pounds.

WWE also held a two-rep box squat competition at the combine for the men and the women. The following stats from each competition were provided:

TWO-REP BENCH PRESS COMPETITION

MEN:

* Bron Breakker – 455 pounds

* Brutus Creed – 385 pounds

* Tony D’Angelo – 385 pounds

* JJ Baron – 365 pounds

* Bryce Montana – 365 pounds

* Von Wagner – 365 pounds

* Julius Creed – 365 pounds

* Josh Briggs – 365 pounds

WOMEN:

* Zoey Stark – 155 pounds

* Ivy Nile – 145 pounds

* Elektra Lopez – 135 pounds

* Yulisa Leon – 135 pounds

* Persia Pirotta – 135 pounds

* Indi Hartwell – 135 pounds

TWO-REP BOX SQUAT COMPETITION

MEN:

* JJ Baron – 530 pounds

* Bryce Montana – 515 pounds

* Julius Creed – 425 pounds

* Bodhi Hayward – 425 pounds

* Von Wagner – 425 pounds

* Grayson Waller – 410 pounds

* Sanga – 405 pounds

* Javier Bernal – 405 pounds

WOMEN:

* Yulisa Leon – 275 pounds

* Kayden Carter – 275 pounds

* Ivy Nile – 245 pounds

* Erica Yan – 245 pounds

* Simone Johnson (The Rock’s daughter) – 245 pounds

* Kay Lee Ray – 240 pounds

