The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker is set to reach another level at WWE Night Of Champions.

During the closing moments of the first hour of Monday night’s WWE Raw in Baltimore, MD., Rollins appeared in a pre-taped promo segment to address his ongoing issues with Breakker and The Vision.

As Rollins wrapped up his remarks, he issued a major challenge to his rival, calling for the two to settle their differences inside a Steel Cage at WWE Night Of Champions later this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The challenge did not go unanswered for long.

Later in the broadcast, Breakker was featured in a backstage segment where he officially accepted Rollins’ proposal, confirming that the two will collide in a Steel Cage Match at the premium live event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

OMGG A STEEL CAGE MATCH… SETH ROLLINS WANTS BRON BREAKKER AT NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UgVqRiYQjp — (@therealalii_) June 16, 2026