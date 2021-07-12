Ring of Honor has confirmed a steel cage match for the second night of ROH Glory by Honor on August 21.

Matt Taven and Vincent will face each other in the match. The match was booked during the ROH Best in the World pre-show when Taven held his talk show and brought in Vincent, who came in the rest of his stable, The Righteous.

Taven proposed the bout as he wanted to be done once and for all with Vincent after the match took place. Vincent said he would agree to the match if Taven put up his ROH World title shot. Taven agreed to the stipulations.

The event will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.