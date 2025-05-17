The lineup for the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event continues to take shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on May 16, R-Truth sat down with color-commentator Wade Barrett for a one-on-one interview, where he addressed being put through a table by his “childhood hero” John Cena at the WWE Backlash: St. Louis post-show press conference.

While talking about the incident with Barrett, it was confirmed by Truth himself that he spoke with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, and a match between himself and the Undisputed WWE Champion has been confirmed for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event next weekend.

After the segment wrapped up, Joe Tessitore and Barrett confirmed the match, with the official match graphic for John Cena vs. R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24 in Tampa, FL. flashed across the screen.

Later in the show, a video package aired with new comments from Damian Priest. Priest spoke about his ongoing rivalry with “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre, and issued a challenge for a Steel Cage match between the two at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Previously announced for the 5/24 show on NBC and Peacock is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker.

Make sure to join us here on 5/24 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage from Tampa, FL.