WWE has announced a Steel Cage Match for this Friday night’s episode of SmackDown.

United States Champion Trick Williams will defend his title against Baron Corbin inside the steel structure as their ongoing rivalry continues.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced the match, explaining that the issues between Williams and Corbin have reached the point where escalation is necessary.

“Sometimes a conflict between two people reaches such a level that resolution is no longer an option, only escalation,” Aldis said. “I believe that the rivalry between Trick Williams and Baron Corbin over the United States Championship is such a conflict.”

Williams and Corbin have traded the United States Championship over the past several months. Corbin captured the title from Williams at SummerSlam before Williams regained the championship earlier this month at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Their rivalry continued afterward, with Corbin vowing to torment Williams until he gets the championship back. Corbin also laid out Williams and Lil Yachty during an episode of SmackDown two weeks ago.

While Williams is currently focused on defending the United States Championship, he also has an opportunity to pursue a World Championship after qualifying for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Williams punched his ticket by defeating Randy Orton and Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat Match on the September 18 episode of SmackDown.

More Money in the Bank qualifiers will take place this Friday night in Indianapolis.

The updated lineup for SmackDown features Trick Williams defending the United States Championship against Baron Corbin inside a Steel Cage, CM Punk facing Gunther and Finn Balor in a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match, and Charlotte Flair battling Giulia and Lash Legend in a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifier.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.