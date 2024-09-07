A big main event has been announced for the season premiere of WWE SmackDown next Friday night.

During the September 6 episode of the show, it was announced that the “season premiere” of WWE SmackDown next Friday, September 13, which is also the debut episode of SmackDown on the USA Network as part of “WWE Week,” the main event was made official.

Undisputed WWE World Champion Cody Rhodes will put his title on-the-line in a one-on-one match against The Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa.

The match will take place inside a steel cage.

Nick Aldis confirmed the news on the 9/6 SmackDown on FOX final show.

Why wait around? @CodyRhodes gets ahead of the interruption and invites #TheBloodline to join him in the ring!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RoGs1O11XN — WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2024