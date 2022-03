AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s St. Patrick’s Day slam television special on TBS. Check it out below.

-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Cage Match for the AEW women’s title

-Wardlow vs. Sammy Guevara or Scorpio Sky for the TNT title

-Adam Cole/reDRagon vs. Adam Page/Jurassic Express

(Special thanks to PWUnlimited.)