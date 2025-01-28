– During a recent K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Steph De Lander, the former on-air wife of PCO, spoke about the controversy surrounding “The French-Canadian Frankenstein” and TNA Wrestling, the TNA Digital Media Championship, and being aligned now with Mance Warner, the man behind the “23” vignettes. Featured below are some of the highlights.

On PCO having a temper tantrum at “The People vs. GCW”: “He did, he acted out, but that’s okay. Everyone does when they lose me. But no, I’m happy about it. There’s people that aren’t happy. But I think it’s pretty remarkable that I’m not even medically cleared yet and I just won my first championship in TNA. I think you gotta be special to pull that one off.”

On aligning herself with the man behind th “23” vignettes, Mance Warner: “I was married to PCO. He has youth on his side. That’s one thing. PCO is an older gentleman now. It was great for what it was. But I’m always trying to kind of level up and move on to the next thing. I think PCO has a new path for himself, I think have a new path for myself. Although he did have a little moment, a bit of an act out, I would say, I think he’s gonna be just fine and I think I’m gonna be more than fine as well. You know how people say they grew apart? I think we grew apart as well. I could only be the bride of Frankenstein for so long.”

On the controversy surrounding the TNA Digital Media Championship: “In wrestling, oftentimes exactly what you guys see on Twitter is what we see on Twitter and what we know. So I don’t have any insider scoops. I know everyone wants the tea, but I actually don’t know what the tea is at all. But what I do know is that right now, I have the TNA Digital Media and this 100 percent legit. This is the championship. So I don’t have any details on what happened, but I mean, it sure as hell worked out pretty well for me, so I’m not mad at it. Thank you husband. Thank you, PCO.”

– In other TNA news, the company has confirmed the addition of Leon Slater vs. Brian Myers of The System in one-on-one action for Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+. Also scheduled for the show is Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Travis Williams & Judas Icarus, Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin, Cora Jade vs. TBA, as well as appearances by Mustafa Ali, Nic Nemeth and more. Make sure to check back here every Thursday night after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.

– Finally, a Sami Callihan and Mance Warner segment is also being teased for the 1/30 TNA iMNPACT this coming Thursday night.

Anywhere @ManceWarner goes. The Death Machine goes. See you Thursday. pic.twitter.com/gCZOA1jrVi — Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) January 28, 2025

