Steph De Lander has been inside the ring at an All Elite Wrestling show before.

The current TNA Wrestling star and manager of Mance Warner addressed her experience in AEW in a new video she released via her official YouTube channel this weekend.

In the video, De Lander recalls her loss to Marina Shafir of The Death Riders back in February of 2023 on an episode of AEW Dark, and addresses whether or not she would entertain a return to the company.

“I had a good experience,” De Lander stated. “Would I go back…? Maybe. I would go anywhere.”

De Lander continued, “I wouldn’t say just anywhere, but wherever my journey leads me and wherever the money takes me is where I’ll be.”

These days, Steph De Lander can be seen alongside Mance Warner every Thursday night on TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+.