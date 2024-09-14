The late changes for TNA Victory Road 2024 continued during the show itself on Friday night.

At the TNA Victory Road 2024 special event on TNA+ on September 13, Rhino and PCO came to the ring for their scheduled match against Matt Cardona and his “property” Steph De Lander.

Before the bell, De Lander grabbed the microphone and said she had something to say.

While fighting through “What?” chants from the sold out San Antonio, Texas crowd, De Lander announced that she has to get neck surgery, as she has been waking up in bad pain for some time now.

De Lander used Sting’s old WWE Hall of Fame induction line to wrap up the emotional promo, “This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you later.”

Her “husband” PCO then walked her to the back, and Cardona attacked Rhino with his finisher and left him laying to end the segment.