Steph De Lander is officially on the road to recovery.

After announcing to TNA Wrestling fans live in the ring that she would be taking a considerable amount of time away from the company due to a serious neck injury, the women’s wrestling star has finally gone under the knife.

Following a successful C5 and C6 discectomy and fusion this week, De Lander surfaced on social media with some comments and some, well, interesting photos.

“I slipped the surgeon some extra cash under the table [and] told him to give me a BBL,” De Lander wrote via X. “Not really, but I do has a fresh neck [and] a bowl of mashed potatoes.”

