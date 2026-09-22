Steph De Lander is pushing back on the idea that OnlyFans does not belong in the wrestling world. Speaking on TMZ Inside The Ring, she defended women earning money from their own content while making clear that wrestling remains her biggest ambition.

De Lander argued that sexuality has long been part of wrestling. In her view, the difference now is who receives the financial benefit, with performers having a direct way to profit from their own work.

“Now women are profiting off their own sexuality.”

De Lander described the platform as successful for her, but said balancing content creation with wrestling and travel can be difficult. She acknowledged the demands of maintaining several parts of her career at once.

When asked whether she might eventually focus exclusively on OnlyFans, De Lander rejected that plan. She said the platform is only one part of what she wants to accomplish, while also making clear she was not criticizing creators who choose it as their sole focus.

“Wrestling is my main dream.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit TMZ Inside The Ring, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.