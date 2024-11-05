Could Indi Hartwell end up in TNA Wrestling?

Should could if she wants to.

During a recent appearance on The Commentary Booth – Live Via Satellite, Steph De Lander spoke about there likely being a spot for someone like Indi Hartwell in TNA following her recent WWE release.

“I think as a talent, you can work really hard, but sometimes if you are not in a position to succeed, you will not succeed,” De Lander said when asked about Hartwell’s release. “I was in that position with NXT. I think Indi has felt that way in certain scenarios when she’s not being featured on television or whatever else. Almost every wrestler can relate to a period in their career where they’ve felt like that. It can be a helpless feeling, not having any sort of control on that front.”

De Lander continued, “But on the other side, when you look at it, so much can change in such a short period of time, if a company does believe in you, if a person does believe in you. You can pitch, pitch, pitch, but if it’s always falling on deaf ears, it’s like how much can you spin that wheel? So TNA is great for that, and yeah, if Indi wanted to do that, I’m sure there would be a place for her there. But I guess we’ll see over the next few months what kind of happens.”

