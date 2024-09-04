Steph De Lander will be sticking around TNA Wrestling for at least the rest of the year.

The TNA Knockout recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated for an interview, during which she spoke about the unique deal she had with TNA Wrestling.

“When I first came into TNA, it was a per-date deal,” she stated. “I agreed to a couple of dates. Then, recently, we’ve extended that through 2024.”

She continued, explaining how she will “re-evaluate things” when 2025 rolls around.

“I’ve agreed to the remaining date for the rest of the year,” she said. “I am contract with TNA through the end of 2024. Obviously, we’ll re-evaluate things come the new year.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)