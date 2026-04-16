Stephanie McMahon switched things up on the latest episode of her “What’s Your Story?” podcast, with her husband Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque serving as the host and Stephanie being the one getting interviewed.

During the discussion, Stephanie spoke about her WWE Hall of Fame induction, being inspired by Ronda Rousey and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete audio archive of the discussion.

On her WrestleMania memories of her match with Ronda Rousey: “I was a big fan of Ronda, always have been. I used to love to watch her fight. I read her book and it made a big impact on me, what she’s lived through. You know, her dad committed suicide when she was young. She didn’t speak her first words until she was like four… My heart just always is with her because she’s so strong in many, many ways, you know, mentally and physically. And then also, I think she has broken pieces too, as we all do, right? So I’m a big fan of hers, and she was the one who requested the match. It was like a couple of years later, originally she was going to come in sooner, but then there was a movie or I don’t know, something happened. And then you sign her and Ronda was the one who said, ‘We need to finish the story with Steph.’ So she’s the reason I ever had a WrestleMania match.”

On how it feels to be in the WWE Hall of Fame: “My God, it feels — it’s such an honor. And I’m so grateful. It’s the biggest, I never, ever imagined it. And it’s just the biggest thing ever in my career. And, you know, I’m really proud.”

On if she has come to accept she is worthy of the induction after seeming to respond like she didn’t expect it: “Well, I don’t know that worthy is a word I would use. But like I definitely am accepting and I’m in such a great place and I’m so excited and I’m just so grateful. You know, that’s the thing. It’s like, no matter what happens in WWE moving forward, this has been my life. And I’m so grateful to have had this remarkable, incredible life surrounded by these characters and people who are probably the most honest sort of truthful versions of themselves, right? Because when you’re on the road with people and I don’t know, I love our community.”

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame is scheduled to take place on April 17 from Las Vegas, NV.