Stephanie McMahon and AJ Lee are looking back on one of the most talked-about social media moments in modern WWE history. The two addressed their high-profile 2015 Twitter exchange during a new episode of McMahon’s podcast, What’s Your Story?, revisiting the circumstances that sparked headlines more than a decade ago.

The original incident stemmed from McMahon publicly applauding actress Patricia Arquette for advocating equal pay for women during an Oscars speech. Lee, then one of WWE’s top stars, responded by pointing out that the company’s female talent was not receiving equal pay or equal representation on television, despite generating impressive merchandise numbers and drawing strong ratings.

During the podcast, McMahon said she actually appreciated Lee speaking up — even if she didn’t love being the one directly called out.

“I was actually happy that you posted that,” McMahon said. “I wasn’t happy that it was directed at me because it wasn’t anything I had direct control over. But I was really happy that you did because that movement, the whole women’s evolution in WWE, it didn’t happen because of executives or it didn’t happen because, I mean, maybe along the way, people voicing their opinions — but it really happened because of the women who paved the way all the way back to the beginning of all of these incredible women who have been inside the squared circle no matter what promotion they were in.

“But then for our audience, when they started the hashtag ‘Give Divas a Chance’ at that time, that’s what couldn’t be ignored. And the audience would never have gotten behind the movement if it weren’t for people like you who actually stood up for women publicly and take on the machine a little bit. It was a big deal, I thought.”

Lee acknowledged the risk she took with the tweet, saying she believed in pushing boundaries to force meaningful change.

“I appreciate that,” Lee said. “And I feel like change doesn’t happen unless there’s sacrifice. You have to be willing to lose everything to get what you want. I feel like in every aspect of life — playing it safe might give you a safe life, but I don’t know if it gives you an exceptional life. And so I felt like that was worth it, whatever backlash was going to be. But I thought you were cool after. Like, everyone was pretty chill. It was business and I appreciate that. But, you know, it was a rough time.”

McMahon added that the climate in WWE and the industry overall was chaotic during that period, which likely amplified the public reaction.

“I mean, there was a lot of things happening at that time [laughs],” McMahon replied. “So I’m sure everyone could read into it however they wanted. But it was so important. You know, it was a really important public-facing step.”

Lee stepped away from WWE in April 2015 and remained out of the ring for more than a decade before returning this past September. She now heads into a major spotlight once again, set for WarGames at Saturday’s Survivor Series. Lee will unite with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss to take on Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax & Lash Legend inside the double cage.

