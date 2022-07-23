New WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon opened tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Boston with a special “thank you” for her father Vince McMahon.

As noted, Vince announced earlier in the evening that he was retiring from his duties as WWE Chairman & CEO. It was later reported that he was also done with all active duties, including creative. Stephanie was named the new WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO, while Nick Khan was named the other Co-CEO. You can see Vince’s full statement, his internal letter to WWE employees and more below, along with backstage news from SmackDown.

In an update, tonight’s SmackDown from the TD Garden in Boston opened with Stephanie in the ring with a mic. She welcomed everyone and commented on her father’s retirement from the company he built into a global entertainment juggernaut.

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Friday Night SmackDown! Earlier tonight my father, Vince McMahon, retired from WWE,” she said as fans booed Vince leaving. “This is the company that he created, that he founded, and he wanted to make sure in his retirement that he thanked all of you, he thanked the WWE Universe.”

Fans in the arena then began a “thank you Vince!” chant.

“You guys are jumping me,” Stephanie said, laughing. “I’m trying to get there, I’m trying to get there.”

Stephanie continued and went on about how they are eternally grateful for the WWE Universe.

“And that’s all of you out there, that’s everybody in the back, that’s all of our crew, that’s everyone who hangs the rigging, that’s everyone who designs the graphics, that’s even Pat McAfee, and I guess Michael Cole,” Stephanie joked. “This is the WWE Universe and we are eternally grateful for all of you, but since Vince had the opportunity to thank us, I think this is the moment we take to thank him. So, now we’re going to do it together, right?”

Stephanie then led a “thank you Vince!” chant.

“I love you, Dad,” an emotional Stephanie mouthed to the camera to end the segment.

You can see the full SmackDown opener below:

