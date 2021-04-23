WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter tonight and apologized to former WWE star Mickie James for receiving her belongings in a trash bag.

As noted, Mickie took to Twitter this evening and revealed that she received a “care package” from WWE, which were some of her belongings in a black garbage bag. You can click here for the full details on the shipment, including a photo and video, with her comments to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Stephanie apologized tonight and said she is embarrassed that Mickie or anyone else would be treated this way.

“@MickieJames I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of @WWE. The person responsible is no longer with our company,” Stephanie wrote.

Stephanie also confirmed that the WWE employee responsible for the shipment has been fired. As noted earlier, Triple H issued a statement earlier tonight and noted that the company took quick action upon learning of the “disrespectful treatment” and fired the employee responsible. You can click here for his comments.

New Head of WWE Talent Relations John Laurinaitis released a statement that is worded similarly to Triple H’s post. He wrote, “Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment of some of our recently released talent, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired.”

ROH star Maria Kanellis-Bennett also revealed on Twitter that she received a similar “care package” from WWE last year after she and husband Mike Bennett were releases.

“Last year I got one too. [laughing emoji],” she wrote in response to Mickie’s tweet.

Mickie still has not responded to the statements from Triple H or Stephanie as of this writing. She and the other 9 Superstars to be released last week will be free to sign with any other promotion after their 90-day non-compete clauses expire on Wednesday, July 14. They were all reportedly released due to budget cuts.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Stephanie’s full tweet below, along with the post from Laurinaitis and the post from Kanellis:

.@MickieJames I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of @WWE. The person responsible is no longer with our company. https://t.co/nvN4WsKC0I — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 23, 2021

Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment of some of our recently released talent, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired. — John Laurinaitis (@JohnLaurinaitis) April 23, 2021

Last year I got one too. 😂 https://t.co/LraFKUWWGo — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 22, 2021

