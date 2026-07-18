A WWE Hall of Fame legend was in the house for the latest installment of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicked the show off as always.

Joe Tessitore then welcomed fans to the show as the usual show-opening Superstar arrivals were shown, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Gunther.

The tweets from Roman Reigns and Jalen Brunson were also shown to promote the special appearances by “The OTC” and the 2026 NBA Finals MVP from the New York Knicks.

From there, the show settled inside Madison Square Garden where Tessitore officially welcomed fans to Countdown to Saturday Night’s Main Event. The camera panned the crowd and settled at the pre-show podium, where Tessitore was joined by special guest, WWE Hall of Fame legend Stephanie McMahon.

McMahon spoke about her ‘What’s Your Story?’ podcast and how she recently recorded an episode with Jalen Brunson, who is appearing tonight, as well as how MSG is “The Mecca” of pro wrestling.

Stephanie McMahon was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania Weekend earlier this year in Las Vegas, NV.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 7/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.