A familiar face to WWE fans will be taking part in “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this weekend.

WWE has announced that Stephanie McMahon-Levesque will be appearing on the ‘Countdown to WWE SummerSlam 2025’ pre-show on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

The former WWE on-air personality and longtime behind-the-scenes executive was featured in a promotional video package for her “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” podcast interview with Jelly Roll.

After the package wrapped up, a graphic flashed on the screen announcing that Stephanie McMahon will be appearing live on the pre-show alongside Michael Cole, Big E. and Wade Barrett (see below).

Later in the show, Stephanie McMahon joined Jackie Redmond and Big E. at a special podium high up inside MetLife Stadium for a brief interview.

A sneak peek of her “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” podcast interview with Jelly Roll aired, and then she spoke about taping an episode with Big E. this weekend that is a “must-see” show coming in the future.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3.