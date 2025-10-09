A major development has been confirmed in the ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit connected to the company’s 2023 merger with Endeavor.

According to Wrestlenomics, former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon is scheduled to be deposed on October 24, while TKO Group Holdings CEO Ari Emanuel will sit for his deposition on December 2.

The depositions are part of the lawsuit originally filed in November 2023 by a group of WWE shareholders led by the Ohio Laborers’ Pension Fund. The plaintiffs allege that Vince McMahon manipulated the merger process with Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, to guarantee his continued control of WWE. The suit claims McMahon rejected or ignored other potential buyers who may not have kept him in power, thereby failing to act in the best interests of shareholders.

Other individuals expected to be deposed include former WWE executive Frank Riddick, former WWE executive and current 14TH & I President Brad Blum, and TKO and Endeavor Executive Vice President of Strategy Mark Zhu.

As Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston explained, “Under Delaware law, the defendants’ attorneys will also be allowed to question each witness. Depositions transcripts do not automatically become part of the public record, but excerpts may be filed later as exhibits in motions or at trial.”

The case remains in the discovery phase, during which both sides are collecting evidence and testimony ahead of a potential trial.

Stephanie McMahon, wife of the current WWE Chief Content Officer, has made a number of appearances on WWE programming in recent months.

In her most recent appearance, the daughter of Vince McMahon and former longtime on-air authority figure in WWE turned up at the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN historic debut special event from Indianapolis, IN. back on September 20.

At the show, she was surprised live on the show by The Undertaker, who informed her that she was being inducted into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 42 weekend next year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McMahon also hosts the weekly “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” podcast, which just dropped the latest episode today featuring former WWE Champion Big E. You can check out the complete episode by clicking here.